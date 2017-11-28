Posted byon
Texans All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt suffered a season-ending leg injury in the team’s Week 5 game against the Chiefs, and he took a huge step forward in his recovery on Tuesday.
Watt hit the treadmill and took his first steps without crutches, and posted a video of the big moment on Snapchat. Check out his snap in the video below.
It was projected that Watt would miss at least six months as he attempts to recover from the tibial plateau fracture, so he’ll still have a long road ahead of him, but Tuesday’s development was a step in the right direction — literally.