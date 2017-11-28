Texans All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt suffered a season-ending leg injury in the team’s Week 5 game against the Chiefs, and he took a huge step forward in his recovery on Tuesday.

Watt hit the treadmill and took his first steps without crutches, and posted a video of the big moment on Snapchat. Check out his snap in the video below.

JJ Watt took his first steps since his injury today pic.twitter.com/n3d79ezfMN — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) November 28, 2017

It was projected that Watt would miss at least six months as he attempts to recover from the tibial plateau fracture, so he’ll still have a long road ahead of him, but Tuesday’s development was a step in the right direction — literally.