Even a tibial plateau fracture couldn’t stop J.J. Watt from throwing out the first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

Watt made his way out to the mound on crutches, and still managed to hurl the ball toward home plate with good velocity. It was a bit outside, and hit off Dallas Keuchel’s glove, even though he was nearly able to catch it with a backhand snag.

Watt and Keuchel hugged it out afterward, and it was a great moment to set the mood at Minute Maid Park before the game began.

The Astros also made light of the fact that Watt raised over $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief. It’s easy to see why he’s so loved in Houston, and was fitting that he was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch.