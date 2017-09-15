Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt is a one-man wrecking crew.

Don’t believe me? Then you either haven’t watched enough football, or you missed Thursday’s Texans-Bengals game (in which case, I don’t blame you, because it was terrible).

Houston left Paul Brown Stadium with a victory in Cincinnati, 13-9, and the victory was capped off with a bang, courtesy of Watt. On the final play of the game, the Bengals were backed up to their own 20-yard line, and needed to go 80 yards to win. As such, they were forced to try a play that involved multiple laterals. That was rather unfortunate for Bengals center Russell Bodine, who received a pass from Andy Dalton, and then was absolutely mauled by Watt.

Here’s what the carnage looked like.

JJ Watt using the spear to decleat a lineman https://t.co/BWbMPETqYH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 15, 2017

Gotta feel for the poor guy on that play. He’s going to need extra time in the ice tub.