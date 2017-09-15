Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt is a one-man wrecking crew.
Don’t believe me? Then you either haven’t watched enough football, or you missed Thursday’s Texans-Bengals game (in which case, I don’t blame you, because it was terrible).
Houston left Paul Brown Stadium with a victory in Cincinnati, 13-9, and the victory was capped off with a bang, courtesy of Watt. On the final play of the game, the Bengals were backed up to their own 20-yard line, and needed to go 80 yards to win. As such, they were forced to try a play that involved multiple laterals. That was rather unfortunate for Bengals center Russell Bodine, who received a pass from Andy Dalton, and then was absolutely mauled by Watt.
Here’s what the carnage looked like.
Gotta feel for the poor guy on that play. He’s going to need extra time in the ice tub.