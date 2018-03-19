Future Hall of Fame OT Joe Thomas spent the entirety of his 11-year career in the NFL with the Browns. That, in itself, is commendable, and should qualify him for some sort of award.

Thomas held his retirement press conference on Monday, and his sense of humor was on full display at that time.

Joe Thomas showed his great sense of humor in opening statement, essentially turning it into a roast of several #Browns players and figures throughout his career. Joked about Kyle Shanahan showing him a power point, Ray Farmer texting him, Johnny Manziel calling on money phone — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) March 19, 2018

“You guys are going to make my book a New York Times best seller” – @joethomas73 after thanking every coach & GM #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) March 19, 2018

The Browns gifted Thomas a fishing pole, poking fun at his decision to go fishing over attending the NFL draft.

#Browns GM John Dorsey and Hue Jackson present Joe Thomas with a new fishing pole. pic.twitter.com/x0IR3oKGeq — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) March 19, 2018

You can watch the best moments from Thomas’ presser here.

VIDEO: Joe Thomas goes down #Browns memory lane, making a few jokes along the way. This is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/4DA6qFzzHY — Glenn Moore (@GlennMooreCLE) March 19, 2018

Was that a “Monday Night Football” audition?