Future Hall of Fame OT Joe Thomas spent the entirety of his 11-year career in the NFL with the Browns. That, in itself, is commendable, and should qualify him for some sort of award.
Thomas held his retirement press conference on Monday, and his sense of humor was on full display at that time.
The Browns gifted Thomas a fishing pole, poking fun at his decision to go fishing over attending the NFL draft.
You can watch the best moments from Thomas’ presser here.
Was that a “Monday Night Football” audition?