76ers center Joel Embiid is quickly becoming one of the NBA’s players that all fans enjoy watching. He’s a gamer and puts up numbers, and is also entertaining in that you never know what he’s going to do next.

Like what he did after Wednesday night’s thrilling win over the Knicks, when he joined the cheerleaders at Madison Square Garden and busted out some sick dance moves.

We as the fans need to vote Embiid into the All-Star Game. It has to happen. Let’s get it done.