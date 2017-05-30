Posted byon
Let this young boy’s experience serve as a reminder why you don’t try to get in Joel Embiid’s paint.
The Philadelphia 76ers big man stopped by a park where some kids were playing hoops on Tuesday, and when one brave, young boy tried to get a shot up inside the paint with the seven-footer guarding him, Embiid savagely swatted his layup attempt away.
Embiid claims he was just teaching them how to “trust the process.” Judging by the young boy’s smile, though, he seemed to be having a great time playing one-on-one with one of the NBA’s rising stars.