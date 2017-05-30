Let this young boy’s experience serve as a reminder why you don’t try to get in Joel Embiid’s paint.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man stopped by a park where some kids were playing hoops on Tuesday, and when one brave, young boy tried to get a shot up inside the paint with the seven-footer guarding him, Embiid savagely swatted his layup attempt away.

Saw kids playing at the park while we were driving so I had to stop to teach them how to trust the process….. Nobody gets in my paint ha #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on May 30, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Embiid claims he was just teaching them how to “trust the process.” Judging by the young boy’s smile, though, he seemed to be having a great time playing one-on-one with one of the NBA’s rising stars.