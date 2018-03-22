No live segments before, during and after games are safe for reporters when Joel Embiid is around.

Embiid, who is known for both his skills and his antics, was at it again during the second half of Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers took a 99-69 lead into the fourth quarter, which allowed the team to rest some of its starters in the final stanza. Embiid played just over 19 minutes in the game, and he was watching his team from the bench while wearing warmups during the fourth quarter. It was around that time when Molly Sullivan of NBC Sports Philadelphia attempted to do a live report on the court. Embiid and Markelle Fultz, however, had other plans. The Sixers big man crossed his arms and even dabbed behind her at one point, while Fultz popped out and appeared over Sullivan’s shoulder.

All in all, it was a pretty great videobomb, and you can watch it happen below.

76ers trolling behind sideline reporter pic.twitter.com/6GJzAOLkpJ — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 22, 2018

Sullivan, to her credit, was cool about it afterward, despite her awkward facial expression during the interview.

No harm, no foul. Good thing this isn’t a tight group https://t.co/VgEgridlH1 — Molly Sullivan (@MollySullivanTV) March 22, 2018

This clip shows that Embiid does indeed qualify as a master troll, and we never really know what he’ll do next.