Broncos general manager John Elway really only had one main job on Friday, and he failed at it, which resulted in a pretty funny moment that has since gone viral.

Elway and the Broncos held Case Keenum’s introductory press conference, and it was then that the team’s general manager announced their new quarterback. The only problem is that he did so incorrectly.

“Case Keesum”

The good news is that Elway still has the remainder of the offseason to learn his quarterback’s name.