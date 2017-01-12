Wizards guard John Wall isn’t the type of player you usually see getting into it with his opponents, so Jae Crowder must have really upset him during Wednesday night’s game.

After the Celtics beat the Wizards at the TD Garden, 117-108, Wall had some words with Crowder, although it’s unclear what the talk was about. Crowder then confronted Wall and put his finger in his face, and that’s when things got ugly.

Wall responded by slapping Crowder in the face, and a skirmish then broke out.

On who @JohnWall just smacked Jae Crowder after the game? D.C. isn't going like that don't ever think so‼️ pic.twitter.com/wTfUUjG4m5 — DMV (@DmvMusicPlug) January 12, 2017

Wall is lucky that players were able to get in between them so quickly, because if things would have gotten past that point, Crowder probably would’ve destroyed him.