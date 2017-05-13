Wizards superstar guard John Wall may not have had a productive first half in Friday’s elimination game against the Celtics, but he came up big when it mattered most.

Wall played 41 out of 48 minutes in the game, and knocked down nine of 25 shots he attempted. None of them, however, were as important as the final one he made.

With less than 10 seconds remaining in the Wizards’ season, Wall — who had been 1-of-4 from three-point range leading up to that time — pulled up for a three-pointer, even though his team was only down two points. A tie is great, but Wall played for the win, and you’ve gotta respect his confidence.

Oh yeah, he drained it.

He celebrated by jumping on the scorer’s table after the game to celebrate the big win.

And he also delivered this epic quote in a postgame interview.

John Wall, quote of the night, looped pic.twitter.com/P6WWS9DNmq — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 13, 2017

What a game, and what a win. Game 7 is set for Monday night.