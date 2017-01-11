Wizards star John Wall hasn’t been known for being much of a closer during his career so far, but he sure was during Tuesday night’s game against the Bulls.

Wall turned in a great performance, and made 11 of 21 shots he attempted, for 26 points in the game. He also dished out 14 assists and hauled in six rebounds, so was close to recording a triple-double.

The final shot he made was the most important one, though. With the game tied at 99-99 in the final seconds, Wall used a screen to get some space and attempted a mid-range jumper over Robin Lopez. Spoiler alert: He drained it, and the Wizards emerged victorious in the game.

Wall will need to add more of those to his resume to show he’s worth the max deal he was given a few years back.