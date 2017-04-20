John Wall entered the NBA Playoffs playing at an MVP level, and the first two games of the Wizards’ series with the Hawks have been no different.

Wall scored a game-high 32 points on Wednesday night, with fellow guard Bradley Beal adding another 31 himself.

And none were bigger than the two he scored late in the game.

It happened when the Wizards were clinging to a 101-98 lead, and just over a minute remaining. They were hoping to get a stop on defense, but Wall did that and then some. The Wizards guard stripped Kent Bazemore of the ball, and was smart enough to immediately take off running down the floor. He received a pass in stride, and finished with an emphatic dunk, which was essentially the dagger in the game.

defpensports: John Wall closing up shop NBA TV NBA Postgame https://t.co/JgBxVzTtCi pic.twitter.com/dSfeW45GFd — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) April 20, 2017

The Wizards now take a 2-0 series lead to Atlanta.