John Wall continues to play at an MVP level, and is the main reason the Wizards are currently tied 2-2 in their series with the Celtics.

Wall’s team was +26 with him on the floor in Game 4, and he dropped 12 assists as well.

None of them were as jaw-dropping than the one he dished out in the second quarter, though. Wall drove the lane, spun and threw a no-look dime behind his back, which led to an easy bucket for Marcin Gortat.

What a pass.