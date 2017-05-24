An unlikely pairing of two stars — one present, one former — recently happened in the form of a workout on a football field, and we have video footage of it.

We now know why Odell Beckham Jr. failed to show up to the Giants’ team OTAs on Monday, because he was out in California working out with Johnny Manziel.

The two worked out with Beckham’s cleat designer — Kickasso — on Tuesday, and posted a video of it all on Instagram.

Here’s OBJ and Kickasso mixing it up as well.

Mission accomplished. #doneanddone A post shared by Kickasso (@k_o.brand_kickasso) on May 23, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

TMZ reported that Manziel was “firing the ball around,” and his arm looked “strong,” while his feet looked “fast.” That obviously doesn’t really mean anything at all, but we’re sharing it anyway.

It’s clear that Manziel is trying to work his way back into the NFL, and maybe he’ll get a workout later this summer, but it’s hard to see any team taking a flyer on him this year, given all his baggage.

UPDATE: Kickasso seems to have removed the video, so that stinks.