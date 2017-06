It’s a well-known fact that Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester struggles with throwing over to first base, so it’s not uncommon to see baserunners take a big lead when the veteran left-hander is on the mound.

But in the case of St. Louis Cardinals left-fielder Tommy Pham, his lead was just a little too big for Lester’s liking.

Lester successfully picking off a runner at first base? Okay, now we’ve seen everything.