Jon Rahm employed an orthodox approach for the 18th hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday, and it worked.

Rahm was faced with a difficult shot, as his ball landed right next to the creek on the par-4 hole. There wasn’t really enough room for him to stand and swing like he normally would, so he took his right hand and just swung the club backwards to make contact with the ball instead.

While it looked like a lackadaisical decision at first glance, he seemed to pull it off, especially considering his back was to the hole.