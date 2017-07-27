Jordan Morris had scored two goals in the 2017 Gold Cup heading into the team’s Final match against Jamaica, and he added to that total with the most clutch goal of the tournament on Wednesday night.

With the USMNT jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first half of the match on a beautifully-struck free kick by Jozy Altidore, many believed the game was over.

Except it wasn’t, with Jamaica striking back early in the second half. Morris got beat badly on a corner kick and his man drilled home the equalizer.

But he would later make up for it, in a big way.

In the 88th minute, Clint Dempsey brought down a ball in the box, and deflected it in Morris’ direction. He struck it beautifully and it found the back of the net — just out of the keeper’s reach.

The USMNT lifted the Gold Cup trophy with the 2-1 win.