Jordan Spieth is almost as good at partying as he is at golfing, and being that he’s currently the third-ranked player in the world, that shows he can really tip ’em back when he wants to.

After dominating the British Open field over the weekend, and finishing with a three-stroke lead (-12), he clearly really wanted to. And Spieth was in luck, being that the Claret Jug serves as not only an awesome trophy, but also as a giant cup.

Here he is putting it to good use, in a video that fellow golfer and friend Justin Thomas posted on Snapchat.

Jordan Spieth is making good use of the Claret Jug. 🏆 🎥 Justin Thomas/@Snapchat pic.twitter.com/3ysGI7gtBS — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 23, 2017

Yum.