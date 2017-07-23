Quantcast
Watch Jordan Spieth drink alcohol out of Claret Jug after British Open win
Posted by on July 23, 2017

Jordan Spieth is almost as good at partying as he is at golfing, and being that he’s currently the third-ranked player in the world, that shows he can really tip ’em back when he wants to.

After dominating the British Open field over the weekend, and finishing with a three-stroke lead (-12), he clearly really wanted to. And Spieth was in luck, being that the Claret Jug serves as not only an awesome trophy, but also as a giant cup.

Here he is putting it to good use, in a video that fellow golfer and friend Justin Thomas posted on Snapchat.

Yum.