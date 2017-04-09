Jordan Spieth is in great form right now, but he just can’t keep from hitting the ball into the water at Augusta National.

Spieth entered Sunday tied for fourth place on the leaderboard, but one particular fail pretty much took away any chance he had of winning the tournament.

And it came on the 12th hole, just like last year, which was his downfall. The par-3 12th, one year later, gave Spieth trouble again, and he hit the ball into the water.

Bloop!@JordanSpieth can't seem to regain yesterday's form, as his shot at the 13th goes into the water!#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/A2jyAdqNnP — FOX Sports Golf (@FoxSportsGolf) April 9, 2017

Last year, he quadruple-bogeyed the hole. This year it was a double-bogey 5, but it put him one over par.