Jordan Spieth had a pretty epic celebration after winning the Travelers Championship over the weekend.

He definitely earned the win, making a pretty incredible shot to emerge victorious in a playoff. Spieth was faced with this difficult bunker shot, and he drained it for the win.

Spieth then chest-bumped his caddie, Michael Greller, and it made for quite a brotastic moment to cap off the victory.

Jordan Spieth holes out from the sand on 18 and wins in a playoff, celebration is an A+ pic.twitter.com/rvM4uCRunL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 25, 2017

But what you may have missed, is Spieth launching his club into orbit. Check it out in this video.

A pretty awesome sequence of events, right?