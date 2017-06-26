Posted byon
Jordan Spieth had a pretty epic celebration after winning the Travelers Championship over the weekend.
He definitely earned the win, making a pretty incredible shot to emerge victorious in a playoff. Spieth was faced with this difficult bunker shot, and he drained it for the win.
Spieth then chest-bumped his caddie, Michael Greller, and it made for quite a brotastic moment to cap off the victory.
But what you may have missed, is Spieth launching his club into orbit. Check it out in this video.
A pretty awesome sequence of events, right?