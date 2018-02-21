There are some concerns among scouts and analysts about quarterback Josh Allen’s accuracy, but one thing that cannot be called into question is the Wyoming product’s arm strength.

Allen recently showed off his strong arm during a workout, when he kneeled on the 50-yard line. The first-round hopeful then uncorked a throw — from his knees — which ended up drilling the crossbar.

this is exactly the type of thing that's gonna get him drafted entirely too high, but damn it, it's cool to see Josh Allen hit the crossbar from the 50 on his knees pic.twitter.com/plMnG8oVDM — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) February 20, 2018

Sure, it’s not the type of drill we’ll see at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Allen’s strong-armed throw was impressive nonetheless.