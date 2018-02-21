Posted byon
There are some concerns among scouts and analysts about quarterback Josh Allen’s accuracy, but one thing that cannot be called into question is the Wyoming product’s arm strength.
Allen recently showed off his strong arm during a workout, when he kneeled on the 50-yard line. The first-round hopeful then uncorked a throw — from his knees — which ended up drilling the crossbar.
Sure, it’s not the type of drill we’ll see at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Allen’s strong-armed throw was impressive nonetheless.