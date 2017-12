Browns receiver Josh Gordon returned to the football field last Sunday, playing in his first game since the 2014 season.

It didn’t take him long to revert to his old ways, either. Gordon showed off his great hands and leaping ability in hauling in a touchdown catch in the first quarter of the game — his first in nearly four years.

Welcome back to the end zone, Josh Gordon! #GBvsCLE pic.twitter.com/VZnfs58864 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2017

Gordon went airborne on that TD grab.