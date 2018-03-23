Jets quarterback Josh McCown probably could’ve pursued a basketball career if he wanted to.

McCown is known for his ability to manage games effectively as a signal-caller, but he can ball, too, which we recently learned.

A highlight video recently emerged, showing McCown flaunting his skills on the court. In it, he threw down a powerful dunk; used a crossover move and drained a three-pointer; and faked a player out of their shorts then finished off the play with a nice layup.

Josh McCown can ballpic.twitter.com/dSMpsRQcqH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 23, 2018

McCown has some serious game.