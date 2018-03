Josh Rosen has been impressing NFL teams with his strong arm, which he showed off at UCLA’s Pro Day.

Rosen really turned heads on one particular throw, when he threw a 65-yard bomb — hitting his receiver in stride — for a “touchdown.”

Both Rosen and Baker Mayfield can really sling it — all over the field. One of them may end up landing with the Browns, who have the first and fourth overall picks in the draft.