Julia Louis-Dreyfus provided fans with plenty of great reactions while cheering on her son, Charlie Hall, during Saturday’s Northwestern-Gonzaga game.

Here are a few of the best ones.

Loving Julia Louis-Dreyfus' passion. Can't help but root for #Northwestern pic.twitter.com/wI47o2jmLt — Greg Bromberg (@gbromberg) March 18, 2017

We finally found something Julia Louis Dreyfus is bad at…"woo'ing"#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NUX67Qy8qy — Scott J Kring (@ScottyJ27) March 18, 2017

But my personal favorite happened after a Northwestern player came up with a key block in the second half of the game. Here’s what JLD had to say about it.

😂😂😂 JLD finger wag pic.twitter.com/wg2yYqP5CZ — Breath of the Bun (@Rxbun) March 18, 2017

She channeled Dikembe Mutombo with that finger wag—gotta love it.

