Posted byon
Julia Louis-Dreyfus provided fans with plenty of great reactions while cheering on her son, Charlie Hall, during Saturday’s Northwestern-Gonzaga game.
Here are a few of the best ones.
But my personal favorite happened after a Northwestern player came up with a key block in the second half of the game. Here’s what JLD had to say about it.
She channeled Dikembe Mutombo with that finger wag—gotta love it.
About Matt Birch
Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.