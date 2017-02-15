Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made the best catch in Super Bowl LI, and came up big when the team needed it most. He was vital in helping the team come back from a 25-point deficit against the Falcons to win.

Edelman recently appeared on “The Tonight Show” and did a funny skit with Jimmy Fallon, in which he pondered using “the catch” to his advantage.

He talked about considering opening a New England seafood restaurant called “Edelman’s Catch,” and some other stuff, which you can watch in the video below.

The name does have a nice ring to it!