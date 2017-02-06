Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made one of the best catches in Super Bowl history to help fuel the team’s comeback against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

He caught the ball off Robert Alford’s foot, on a pass that was nearly intercepted, and it seemed unfathomable that he’d be able to pull off that feat in traffic/with three Falcons defenders in the area. The Patriots would later score a touchdown on that drive to cut the Falcons’ lead to 28-20.

It was one of the top five catches in Super Bowl history, and resembled the helmet catch David Tyree made against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.