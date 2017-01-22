It’s hard to discern whether Julio Jones and Antonio Brown should get the title of best receiver in the NFL, but they’re both in the playoffs, so we’ll get more time to assess that and watch them play, luckily.

Jones entered Sunday’s game against the Packers dealing with turf toe, an injury that has made him seen limited action over the past few weeks.

The Falcons slowly worked him into the first quarter of the game, but it didn’t take him long to regain his explosive form. Through three quarters of play, he finished with eight catches for 167 yards (two touchdowns), and a lot of those yards came on one particular play which he started and finished.

You won’t find many receivers that have the breakaway speed to get going in the open field, and the strength to break not one, but two tackles. Check out the stiff-arm on Ladarius Gunter.

Julio Jones can't be stopped pic.twitter.com/vGJQb7gAJo — The Football Bible™ (@TheFBBible) January 22, 2017

Oh, he also elevated and caught this pass.

How on earth did Julio Jones hang on to that? pic.twitter.com/0uUsm7sUa3 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 22, 2017

That guy is really good.