Justin Timberlake is a Grizzlies fan, so he was at Staples Center on Tuesday night for the team’s game against the Lakers.

It’s no secret that he’s a pretty good athlete, in addition to being a great musician and performer, and he showed that before the game.

Timberlake was given the opportunity to get some shots up on the court, and showed off his range in doing so by draining multiple half-court shots.

You can clearly hear his wife, Jessica Biel, screaming in the background. Life is good for JT.