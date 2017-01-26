There’s now video evidence of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker making a field goal from 75 yards out.

Here’s Tucker hitting from 75 during Pro Bowl practice in Orlando on Wednesday:

From 75 in sunny Orlando! Shoutout to #RavensFlock!! pic.twitter.com/QYaxVw7FML — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) January 25, 2017

Tucker’s career-long field goal in an NFL game is 61 yards, but he’s claimed in the past to be capable of hitting from over 80 yards in Denver.

A Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro pick in 2016, Tucker connected on 38 of 39 field goals this past season. He also hit all 10 of his attempts from over 50 yards.