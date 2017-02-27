Orlando City FC just got a beautiful new stadium, and star player Kaka recently opened it with a bang.

The team played against a United Soccer League squad in an exhibition match Saturday, and Kaka scored off a free kick in the fifth minute of the game.

Orlando GOAL! Kaka converts the first ever goal at Orlando City Stadium, 1-0. pic.twitter.com/VHYZxujWE4 — Mike Gramajo (@byMikeGramajo) February 25, 2017

Check out all the fans that were in attendance for the big goal. The stadium holds 25,000, and it’s clear that it wasn’t packed to capacity for that exhibition match. However, it probably will be when it hosts New York City FC next Sunday.