San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is set to return to the court for the first time since May on Tuesday night, and we now know what he’s been doing to stay in shape.

Leonard showed he’s been practicing martial arts, as he recently posted a snap wearing a Karate gi. In it, he destroyed a few boards with his hand, much to the approval of some young fans.

He also had some words to preview what he was about to do before he went to town on the boards.

“Gonna chop y’all up,” Leonard said. “Look at all of us. Karate style.”

Watch out y’all, Kawhi knows karate now. pic.twitter.com/HCccP15Amj — ㅤ (@ZachRogacion) December 12, 2017

Karate style, indeed.