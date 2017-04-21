Vince Carter is too old for this stuff, man.

At 40 years of age, being given the task of stopping an intent-on-scoring Kawhi Leonard after he attempts to drive the lane and finish at the rim with authority just isn’t fair.

Leonard exploited a mismatch while being guarded by Marc Gasol on the play. He blew by Gasol and was met by Carter by the rim, and yeah, we’re thinking VC should’ve just made a business decision, like what Monta Ellis did earlier in the night.

Damn Kawhi Leonard didn't have to disrespect Vince Carter like that pic.twitter.com/l5A7I3gg95 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 21, 2017

This could be Carter’s final season of his career, so Leonard gave him at least one more brutal posterization to remember when he calls it quits.