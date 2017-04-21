Posted byon
Vince Carter is too old for this stuff, man.
At 40 years of age, being given the task of stopping an intent-on-scoring Kawhi Leonard after he attempts to drive the lane and finish at the rim with authority just isn’t fair.
Leonard exploited a mismatch while being guarded by Marc Gasol on the play. He blew by Gasol and was met by Carter by the rim, and yeah, we’re thinking VC should’ve just made a business decision, like what Monta Ellis did earlier in the night.
This could be Carter’s final season of his career, so Leonard gave him at least one more brutal posterization to remember when he calls it quits.