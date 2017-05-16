Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics in scoring on Monday night with 29 points, but the clear difference-maker was Kelly Olynyk, which, let’s be honest, no one expected.

Olynyk was the X-factor that helped power the Celtics through to the Eastern Conference Final, with 26 points on a ridiculous 10-of-14 shooting performance. In fact, Olynyk was 8-for-8 on non-three point field goals.

Watch him score all 26 of his points in the video below, in case you missed the game.

Note: Highlights start at 30-second mark of video.

What a performance.