There was a lot of hype about how heated things would be in Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City, and somehow, the game exceeded expectations.
The Thunder and Warriors are quickly becoming heated rivalries, and every time these two meet it’s become must-see TV.
Russell Westbrook shoved Kevin Durant, and Andre Roberson also got into it with his former teammate in the third quarter.
The two players bumped heads and went nose-to-nose.
Durant downplayed the incident after the game.
It didn’t seem like there was a lot of love there, but props to KD for taking the high road afterward.