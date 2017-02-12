There was a lot of hype about how heated things would be in Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City, and somehow, the game exceeded expectations.

The Thunder and Warriors are quickly becoming heated rivalries, and every time these two meet it’s become must-see TV.

Russell Westbrook shoved Kevin Durant, and Andre Roberson also got into it with his former teammate in the third quarter.

The two players bumped heads and went nose-to-nose.

🔥😲🤔🏀 Kevin Durant & Andre Roberson get into it face to face #DubNation #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/4H1JY7Z3kN — The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) February 12, 2017

Durant downplayed the incident after the game.

Kevin Durant on the Andre Roberson dust-up: "I love Dre. It's all in the game." pic.twitter.com/v29pNUDypw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2017

It didn’t seem like there was a lot of love there, but props to KD for taking the high road afterward.