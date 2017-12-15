Kevin Durant has already earned a few ejections during the NBA season so far, but he showed off his softer side during Thursday’s game against the Mavericks.

Durant approached a fan who was seated courtside and was drilled in the face by an errant pass during the game, and he said a few words in an attempt to console her. KD then gave her a quick kiss on the head, which drew a funny reaction from the woman and the man she was with, who we presume to be her husband.

Durant checks on courtside fan hit by ball, LAYS A SMOOCH ON HER! 😗… KEVIN!!! pic.twitter.com/ZaS1bDXzvR — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 15, 2017

It’s safe to say the fan was not expecting that intimate gesture from Durant, but it was cool of him to do so.