Posted byon
Kevin Durant has already earned a few ejections during the NBA season so far, but he showed off his softer side during Thursday’s game against the Mavericks.
Durant approached a fan who was seated courtside and was drilled in the face by an errant pass during the game, and he said a few words in an attempt to console her. KD then gave her a quick kiss on the head, which drew a funny reaction from the woman and the man she was with, who we presume to be her husband.
It’s safe to say the fan was not expecting that intimate gesture from Durant, but it was cool of him to do so.