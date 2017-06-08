Kevin Durant showed why he was worth every penny the Warriors paid for him in the offseason in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Durant proved to be quite the upgrade over Harrison Barnes — who made just 5-of-27 shots in the Finals last year — with his scoring and lockdown defense in Game 2. And on Wednesday night, he showed how clutch he is.

With the Warriors trailing by two and under a minute remaining in the game, Durant brought the ball up the floor, and it was clear that no one else was touching the ball on that possession.

And they didn’t need to, as he pulled up and drained a clutch three-pointer to give his team the lead, out of nowhere. The Cavs never recovered from it.

That was KD’s moment, and it was great. He likely locked up the Finals MVP Award with it as well.