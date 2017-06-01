LeBron James and Kevin Durant are set to battle it out on the NBA’s biggest change tonight in Game 1 of the Finals, but it’s not the only time they’ve gone toe-to-toe in a matchup of extreme significance.

Back in 2011, the two NBAers competed in “LeBron’s Flag Football Classic” in Akron, Ohio, putting on a show for fans in attendance.

Durant and James were named captains of their respective teams, and LeBron’s team walked away with a 70-63 victory.

The best part of the game was when KD hauled in a touchdown catch over James in the end zone, which was fun to watch, and you can see it below.

Will Durant even the score with a win in Game 1 tonight? Stay tuned.