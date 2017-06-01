Quantcast
WATCH: Kevin Durant, LeBron James once squared off in this flag football game
Posted by on June 1, 2017

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are set to battle it out on the NBA’s biggest change tonight in Game 1 of the Finals, but it’s not the only time they’ve gone toe-to-toe in a matchup of extreme significance.

Back in 2011, the two NBAers competed in “LeBron’s Flag Football Classic” in Akron, Ohio, putting on a show for fans in attendance.

Durant and James were named captains of their respective teams, and LeBron’s team walked away with a 70-63 victory.

The best part of the game was when KD hauled in a touchdown catch over James in the end zone, which was fun to watch, and you can see it below.

Will Durant even the score with a win in Game 1 tonight? Stay tuned.

