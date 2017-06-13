Moments after the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA title in three years and Kevin Durant was names Finals MVP, Nike unleashed one heck of a commercial for all of the Durant haters out there.

When Durant came to the Warriors he was met with a lot of hate. Durant was told that he couldn’t win with the Thunder and that he was running to the team that came back and beat him after being down 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals. This hate was on top of Durant being told throughout his career that he was good, but not good enough. That includes some saying that he was soft while with the Thunder and then again this season with Golden State.

Monday night, Nike had a message for everyone that felt it appropriate to take shots at Durant over the last 10 years.

Say what you want about Durant, Monday night he was the king of the NBA world. Winning his first championship and adding a NBA Finals MVP to his laundry list of NBA accomplishments reaffirmed that his move to the Warriors was the right move to make.

Moreover, the question now becomes how many more titles can Durant and the Warriors win. If the Warriors are able to keep their core-four together, you would have to imagine that they will be the team to beat in the NBA for the next few seasons. Sure, LeBron James and the Cavs will be there to challenge them along the way, and a few other teams might step up as well.

The only thing is that challenging them and beating them are two different things. This season the Cavs challenged and we all saw what the result of that was Monday night on Oakland. Maybe it’s now Warriors’ fans who should be getting ready to count championships?