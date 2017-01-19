It’s no secret that Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook don’t speak much.

Westbrook has been salty since Durant departed Oklahoma City to join Golden State and form a “superteam,” and the two didn’t even speak during the offseason.

It’s unclear if they’ve spoke much since then, but highly unlikely. The idea of Westbrook picking up his phone to text Durant just doesn’t register.

Anyway, the Thunder and Warriors squared off on Wednesday night, and the two had some words on the court. The conversation didn’t get heated, but Westbrook did look like he had had enough of it and kinda just nodded his head to stop Durant from talking toward the end.

Will Westbrook’s grudge stemming from Duran’t exit ever end?