Kevin Garnett may work for the media now, as an analyst for TNT, but he still bleeds green.

Garnett, who played for the Celtics for seven seasons, played a major role in helping the team win a title. That’s probably why he still roots for the team, even though he spent the majority of his career in Minnesota.

So when the Celtics fought back from a 26-point deficit against the Rockets, on a night that Garnett was in the studio, it was no surprise when he was seen going nuts watching the game.

The final sequence of events in the game included two James Harden turnovers, with an Al Horford game-winner wedged in between. Here’s what Garnett watching that happen looked like.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!? 😂 KG reacts to the closing moments of the @celtics 26-point comeback win over the Rockets. #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/rCisFmmgX6 — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 29, 2017

Celtics fans likely felt the same as KG while watching one of the craziest games of the season unfold.