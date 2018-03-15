Posted byon
Kirk Cousins had a very important meeting on Wednesday night, but he still found the time to brighten the day for a few fans, which was pretty nice of him.
Cousins met with Vikings brass at Capital Grille (Minneapolis) on Wednesday night, to essentially finalize the terms of his massive contract, and according to general manager Rick Spielman, it went pretty well. Furthermore, the deal should be finalized on Thursday.
Not only that, Cousins encountered a few fans upon leaving the restaurant, and managed to sign a few autographs during that time.
Cousins continues to come off as a charismatic, genuine guy, and Vikings fans already appear to be taking a liking to him.