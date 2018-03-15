Kirk Cousins had a very important meeting on Wednesday night, but he still found the time to brighten the day for a few fans, which was pretty nice of him.

Cousins met with Vikings brass at Capital Grille (Minneapolis) on Wednesday night, to essentially finalize the terms of his massive contract, and according to general manager Rick Spielman, it went pretty well. Furthermore, the deal should be finalized on Thursday.

Rick Spielman to reporters outside Capital Grille on Cousins "I think it’s pretty hard not to get done right now… His agent is flying in (Thursday) morning We'll handle the business 1st thing in the morning… Hopefully we'll have a press conference some time (Thurs) afternoon" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 15, 2018

Not only that, Cousins encountered a few fans upon leaving the restaurant, and managed to sign a few autographs during that time.

Kirk Cousins leaves his dinner with Vikings brass and teammates. Rick Spielman said it would be hard to imagine not getting a deal done during his visit tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aHeeYtKguv — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 15, 2018

Cousins continues to come off as a charismatic, genuine guy, and Vikings fans already appear to be taking a liking to him.