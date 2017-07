Let it be known that we want to party with Klay Thompson, and soon.

Thompson has been celebrating the Warriors winning their second title in three years by vacationing in China, where he’s pretty much been treated like a superstar.

Klay was spotted at a club one night, where he showcased some sick dance moves. The EDM crowd must’ve loved seeing him do his thing on stage, and now you can, too.

Klay Thompson is swimming in IG models, a prolific 3-point shooter, immensely wealthy & he can dance? #Blessedpic.twitter.com/ghQ8Kj3Yww — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) June 28, 2017

Klay’s got moves like Jagger.