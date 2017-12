It was all about Kobe Bryant on Monday night in the Los Angeles area, especially in the vicinity of Staples Center.

Kobe and his wife, Vanessa, enjoyed some of the festivities that came along with his retirement ceremony, which included a Kendrick Lamar performance inside the arena beforehand.

Vanessa and Kobe were clearly vibing to Kendrick Lamar, as they were seen grooving a bit while he did his thing.