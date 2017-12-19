Lakers legend Kobe Bryant became the first player in NBA history to have two jerseys retired by the same team on Monday night.

A number of former Lakers greats attended the Warriors-Lakers game at Staples Center, and they watched Bryant be honored at halftime, as the team held a ceremony to retire both his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys.

The ceremony began with Bryant being introduced on the court by team president Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. Then came the big moment, with both of Bryant’s jerseys unveiled in the rafters alongside former Lakers announcer Chick Hearn’s.

Here’s what the jerseys now look like in the rafters.

Bryant then addressed the fans at Staples Center by delivering a powerful speech. He was clearly overcome with emotion after watching his jerseys get unveiled in the rafters, which made the sequence of events even more special.

#8 and #24 get revealed in the Staples Center rafters and Kobe Bryant speaks to Laker Nation! #Ko8e24 pic.twitter.com/71wRaM3Ggh — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2017

Kobe then posed for some photos with Johnson, Buss and his family to remember the special moment for years to come.

It was all about Kobe on Monday night, and understandably so. The Lakers did a great job honoring one of the greatest players in NBA history.