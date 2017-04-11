Posted byon
Kris Bryant has one of the prettiest swings in baseball, and honestly, I could watch him crush dingers all day long if I was paid to do it.
The good thing is that I am, in a sense, and when I came across this video of him launching moon shots into the Chicago River, I had to pass it along.
Kelly Bauer did an excellent job of live-tweeting the event, so here are some of the highlights, in chronological order.
The Cubs also posted this video, which shows his “batting practice” from start to finish.
There’s a lot to be excited about for Cubs fans right now, that’s for sure.