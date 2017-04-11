Kris Bryant has one of the prettiest swings in baseball, and honestly, I could watch him crush dingers all day long if I was paid to do it.

The good thing is that I am, in a sense, and when I came across this video of him launching moon shots into the Chicago River, I had to pass it along.

Kelly Bauer did an excellent job of live-tweeting the event, so here are some of the highlights, in chronological order.

Cubs prepping for Kris Bryant's batting practice along the river. pic.twitter.com/OfTD1AhCyh — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) April 11, 2017

Getting ready to hit . pic.twitter.com/8rMIxfKnON — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) April 11, 2017

More hits from Bryant. pic.twitter.com/SBBvLmBPdU — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) April 11, 2017

Last hits from Bryant. pic.twitter.com/lYI3EWKzLi — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) April 11, 2017

The Cubs also posted this video, which shows his “batting practice” from start to finish.

There’s a lot to be excited about for Cubs fans right now, that’s for sure.