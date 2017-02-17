Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant did not suspect that a hippie-looking guy holding a boom stick was actually Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, but that’s who threw batting practice to the NL MVP during a hilarious prank set up by Red Bull.

It all went down at the College of Southern Nevada where Bryant was under the impression that he would be doing an interview during batting practice. Little did he know that Maddux, a four-time NL Cy Young award winner, would be doing the throwing.

When the person tasked with pitching to Bryant has to leave, Maddux, disguised as a sound guy, volunteers to throw, much to the displeasure of Bryant who’s afraid he’ll get hit or worse: hit the sound guy. But Bryant’s doubt turns to complete shock when the pot-bellied hippie starts throwing curveballs.

When the sound guy asks for a signed bat from the Cubs star, he tells Bryant to make it out to Greg Maddux, and that’s when Bryant realizes he’s been fooled.

Bryant pulled a prank on a community college team last year. This time, the tables were turned on him.