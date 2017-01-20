Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis may soon be “the guy” for New York, with Carmelo Anthony trade rumors currently garnering a lot of attention from fans and analysts alike.

Porzingis will need to be a bit better late in games to be a better closer, but he has time to work on his craft, and can certainly get there.

He makes plays that few other big men in the league can pull off routinely, though, and that was certainly the case on Thursday night. Porzingis showed off his athleticism and high basketball IQ to come flying in and slam home a missed shot with this putback dunk.

There are times when he looks literally unstoppable, and won’t be denied. That was one of them.