The Baltimore Ravens had just given up back-to-back touchdowns during Sunday’s game against the Steelers, and for the first time in the pivotal AFC North matchup, they trailed in the game, 24-20.

Joe Flacco responded by putting together a nice scoring drive of his own to kill clock and regain the lead with 78 seconds remaining, though.

It was capped off by this great run by Kyle Juszczyk, during which he was met by Mike Mitchell inside the five-yard line. That didn’t really matter, because Juszczyk ran right over him and left Mitchell in the dust.

The Ravens running back sure lowered the boom on that play.