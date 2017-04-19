Posted byon
Kyle Lowry turned in arguably his worst performance of the season in Game 1 of the Raptors’ playoff series against the Bucks, but he rebounded in a big way on Tuesday night.
Lowry scored four points on a 2-of-11 shooting performance in Game 1, and turned it around by dropping 22 via an efficient 6-of-12 effort.
But none of them were any bigger than the two he scored in the game’s waning seconds, stretching the Raptors’ lead to four. That made it a two-possession game, and pretty much iced it.
It wasn’t an easy shot, either, not by any means. Check out this stepback jumper that Lowry drained.
The Raptors bench loved it.
Buckets!